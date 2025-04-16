21-year-old man killed after tree crashes onto home

BARBERTON, Ohio — A 21-year-old man was killed when a tree fell onto an Ohio home.

Around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday crews were dispatched to the 100 block of 2nd Street on reports of a tree that had fallen onto a house, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, first responders discovered a man lying in bed in a bedroom with part of the tree on top of him.

The man was identified as 21-year-old Noah Hall of Barberton, WOIO reported.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.

