21-year-old learns punishment for robbing, threatening mail carrier

LUCAS COUNTY — A 21-year-old has learned his punishment for robbing and threatening a U.S. postal carrier at an apartment complex.

Damere Wilson, of Toledo, pleaded guilty to charges including robbery of mail, stealing mail collection box keys, and mail theft.

He was sentenced to 20 months in prison and will also serve three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Wilson drove an unidentified individual to the Piccadilly Apartments on March 12, 2024.

The accomplice threatened the postal carrier with a hard object and demanded the mailbox key, which was handed over.

After the robbery, Wilson drove the accomplice away from the scene.

A search of Wilson’s home later uncovered the stolen postal key and over 200 checks from more than 100 mail theft victims across northern Ohio.

