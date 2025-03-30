21-year-old arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman who honked at him

SOLON, Ohio — A 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman who honked at him.

On March 20, around 9:45 a.m., a 48-year-old woman was exiting a CVS parking lot SOM Center and Aurora Roads in Solon, Ohio, when she was almost struck by a sedan whose driver was on the phone, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

The woman told police that she honked at the driver, identified as 21-year-old Edward Kirk of Garfield Heights, who allegedly exited his car, pointed a loaded gun at her and threatened to shoot her before driving away.

She then called the police, and officers caught up to Kirk on SOM Center Road near US 422, WOIO-19 reported.

The loaded gun was found inside his car, according to police.

Kirk told police that he grabbed his gun because he was afraid he was in a “road rage” situation.

He is charged with aggravated menacing, WOIO-19 reported.

