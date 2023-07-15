2023 Montgomery County Fair wraps up today

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Today is the last day of the 2023 Montgomery County Fair.

It’s the last chance to fill up on funnel cake, see the animals at the petting zoo, or help the junior fair board donate items to the Dayton Foodbank.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson was there Saturday to check in with 4-H and FFA members on how the fundraising is going.

Their trailer was completely empty Sunday evening but it’s not the case Saturday.

The junior fair board teamed with 4H and FFA members in a competition to see which county fair in Ohio can raise the most food donations and the fair board will then donate them to the Dayton Foodbank.

“We’re partnering with farm credit and we weighed the trailer at the beginning of the week and we’ll weigh again at the end of the week,” said Eli Gilbert of 4-H and FFA. “We’re going to compare it to other counties.”

He told Robertson that people coming to the Montgomery Fair can drop off non-perishable food items or things such as toilet paper, soap, bottled water, and more. The items are placed directly into the back of their truck.

Gilbert says they have already filled the truck up and unloaded it once. But the fair is not over yet.

“I’m sure we hope to fill it up so we can get as much as we want,” he said.

Eric Hagemeyer has kids in 4H and FAA that are helping with the food drive. He told Robertson he’s done his part in helping the Junior Fair Board win the competition.

“We’ve donated food to that and just the individuals from the club,” said Hagemeyer.

He added that giving back is a huge part of what they do.

The Junior Fair Board will not know if they beat the other counties in the food drive competition until the fair season is over in August.

The fair closes at 11 p.m. tonight.

