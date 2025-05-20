20-year-old seriously injured after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A 20-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting in Dayton on Saturday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened on the 30 block of Pointview Ave around 2:30 a.m.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.

The man was taken to the hospital in a life-threatening condition but is expected to survive.

“Officers have responded to 33 Pointview Avenue on numerous other occasions for weapons complaints and large party complaints,” Sheldon said.

A caller contacted 911 early Saturday morning.

“He shot. He bleeding out. He’s outside in the alley,” the caller told the 911 operator.

Folander Friend says shootings like this brings bad attention to the area.

“Pointview is just a street. It’s a street for everybody else, but for us, you know, it’s our livelihood, we live here,” Friend said.

His brother, Rodney, says there should be ways to redirect gun violence into something more positive, like hosting events for youth who live nearby.

“I’m starting to notice that there’s really nothing for the youth out here to do really,” Rodney said. “If you really think about it, everything that kids like to do has been wiped.”

The violence in the area makes it harder for people to live in peace.

“We’re a family,” Folander said. “Everybody on the street knows each other. Everybody knows what’s going on. We love each other.”

