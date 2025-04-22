20-year-old arrested by FBI after allegedly having IED released on bond

MASON — A Mason man arrested and charged with allegedly possessing an explosive has posted bond.

As News Center 7 previously reported, James River Phillips, 20, was arrested by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force after investigations in Mason, Oxford, and Liberty Township.

Phillips was released from prison on an own-recognizance bond on Tuesday, according to our news partners at WCPO.

He must abide by certain conditions, including surrendering his passport, reporting to pre-trial services, abiding by a curfew, and following all other conditions for bond.

He is also forbidden from having access to chemicals or items that could be used for explosives.

The judge said she decided to release Phillips in part because his defense attorney, Scott Croswell, claimed in court that Phillips had permission to use explosives on private property, WCPO reported.

On Sept. 22, 2024 Lebanon Police Department discovered an Improvised Explosive Device around 12:30 a.m. in a parking garage of a large soccer complex, according to federal court documents.

The officer contacted the Butler County Bomb Squad.

Federal investigators looked at cell phone data from the area and identified a phone that came back to Phillips.

Agents searched Phillip’s iCloud account and found videos that appeared to show him and another male counting to “one” which is followed by a large explosion.

On Phillip’s iCloud account, agents allegedly found notes containing notes and recipes for IEDs, as well as photos from a shed.

