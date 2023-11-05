20-year-old arrested after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 20-year-old was arrested after a crash in Darke County Saturday night.

At approximately 9:26 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and Washington Road in Ansonia for a single vehicle roll-over crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black 2006 Chevrolet HHR was heading northwest on SR-49 near Washington Road when the driver, Wyatt Mills, 20, of Salamonia, Indiana went left of center, the sheriff’s office said. Mills traveled off the left side of the roadway before losing control of the vehicle.

>> 1 hospitalized after being shot during home invasion

The sheriff’s office said Mills traveled back across the roadway before going into the ditch and over-turning and coming to rest.

Mills refused medical treatment and his passenger, Duane Stone, 21, of Union City, Indiana was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mills was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and underage consumption, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

©2023 Cox Media Group