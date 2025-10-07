2-year-old child dies after being found unresponsive; Police, child services investigating

RICHMOND, Indiana — A two-year-old child died Monday after they were found unresponsive.

Around 1:45 p.m. Monday, police and medics were dispatched to the 900 block of South 23rd Street in Richmond, Indiana, on reports of a two-year-old child who was unconscious and unresponsive.

Upon arrival, first responders began life-saving efforts, and the child was transported to Reid Health, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Despite the life-saving efforts of emergency crews and medical staff, the child was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Detectives with the RPD Investigative Services Division were called to investigate alongside the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.

The department said that this is standard protocol given the nature of the incident.

The Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of the child’s death and has scheduled a forensic autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

