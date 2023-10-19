2 women awarded for helping keep Centerville students safe in school

CENTERVILLE — Two women have been recognized for their efforts to keep students safe in school.

>>I-TEAM: Ohio congressman presses Social Security Administration on overpayment numbers

They created ‘Centerville Safe’ an organization that works with law enforcement to keep students safe.

Several awards were given Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Dayton.

Emily Bookwalter and Emily Denlinger were the only civilians awarded.

“We really saw a need and we wanted to really take action. Something that we could do ourselves,” Bookwalter told News Center 7. “Something that we could help with because at times you sometimes feel helpless when you see these kinds of situations.”

She said the women wanted to do something after the 2019 Oregon District.

The group also helps the Centerville School District raise money for safety initiatives.

©2023 Cox Media Group