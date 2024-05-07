UPDATE: All lanes back open on SB I-75 in Montgomery County after semi crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 1:55 a.m.

All lanes are back open after a two-vehicle crash late Monday night on Southbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers were dispatched to I-75 SB near mile marker 59 (Needmore Road) on initial reports of a crash involving a semi, according to dispatchers.

The crash happened in the construction zone.

A semi and a car were involved in the crash.

The car overturned on its side, dispatchers told News Center 7.

No injuries were reported.

ODOT cameras showed delays on I-75 SB at Needmore Road.

The crash remains under investigation.

-INITIAL STORY-

State troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 early Monday morning, an Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post dispatcher confirmed.

Just before midnight, troopers were dispatched to I-75 southbound near mile marker 59 on reports of a crash involving a commercial vehicle.

The dispatcher said a semi-truck and a car were involved in this crash and that the car overturned onto its side.

The crash occurred in a construction zone, the dispatcher said.

Information on any possible injuries was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn how this crash happened.

We will continue to follow this story.

