UPDATE: All lanes back open on SB I-75 in Montgomery County after semi crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 1:55 a.m.
All lanes are back open after a two-vehicle crash late Monday night on Southbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County
>>1 dead after shooting near apartment complex in Dayton
Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers were dispatched to I-75 SB near mile marker 59 (Needmore Road) on initial reports of a crash involving a semi, according to dispatchers.
The crash happened in the construction zone.
A semi and a car were involved in the crash.
The car overturned on its side, dispatchers told News Center 7.
No injuries were reported.
ODOT cameras showed delays on I-75 SB at Needmore Road.
The crash remains under investigation.
-INITIAL STORY-
State troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 early Monday morning, an Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post dispatcher confirmed.
Just before midnight, troopers were dispatched to I-75 southbound near mile marker 59 on reports of a crash involving a commercial vehicle.
>> 1 dead after shooting near apartment complex in Dayton
The dispatcher said a semi-truck and a car were involved in this crash and that the car overturned onto its side.
The crash occurred in a construction zone, the dispatcher said.
Information on any possible injuries was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn how this crash happened.
We will continue to follow this story.
©2024 Cox Media Group