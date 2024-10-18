2 teens flown to hospital after Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY — A car carrying four teenagers crashed yesterday, sending two of them to the hospital.

The crash was reported around 2 p.m. on Thursday on Pasco Montra Road, north of State Route 119, which is less than five miles east of Anna.

An investigation by the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office revealed that a 2004 Honda Accord driven by a 16-year-old was going north on Pasco Montra Road at a high rate of speed.

The driver failed to stop at a stop sign and this caused the car to go airborne. The car then lost control, went off the right side of the road, and hit a utility pole before stopping in a cornfield.

The driver had three 15-year-old passengers in the car with them.

One of the passengers and the driver were flown to Miami Valley Hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

The other two teens were treated at the scene and then released.

The sheriff’s office said speed and inexperience were believed to be contributing factors to the crash.

