2 taken into custody after shots fired into Logan County home

LOGAN COUNTY — Two people were taken into custody after shots were fired into a Logan County home early Monday morning.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., Washington Township police were dispatched to the 8900 block of Crescent Street in Lakeview in reference to a firearm complaint, Washington Township Police Chief Michael Thompson said in a release.

Upon arrival, Thompson said officers located several bullet holes on the exterior of the residence that protruded into the interior of the home.

At the time of the shots being fired into the home, two people were inside. No injuries were reported.

Investigations led officers to a residence in Russells Point.

When officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, Thompson said the suspect ran from the residence.

A short foot pursuit was initiated, and during the foot pursuit, officers observed the suspect throw a handgun into Indian Lake.

A suspect, a 17-year-old of Russell’s Point was taken into custody.

The 17-year-old was transported to the Central Ohio Youth Center and lodged on a probation violation. Officers are filing attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a habitation and tampering with evidence charges with the Logan County Prosecutors Office, Thompson said.

A second suspect, a 19-year-old of Bellefontaine, was taken into custody on a probation violation after being located in the area. Charges have been forwarded to the Logan County Prosecutors Office for his involvement in the shooting.

The Indian Joint Fire District Dive Team assisted at the scene and were able to locate the firearm in Indian Lake.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

