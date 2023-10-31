2 taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people were taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Dayton.

Around 6:30 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the 2900 block of Millicent Avenue for reports of a stabbing, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Two people were taken from the scene to an area hospital, dispatch notes indicate.

Information about their condition was not available.

Two people involved in the stabbing were known to each other and reportedly ex-girlfriend and ex-boyfriend, according to dispatch notes.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as new information becomes available.





