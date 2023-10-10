2 taken to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Darke County Tuesday morning.

At approximately 5:51 a.m., deputies and medics responded to the intersection of Gordon-Landis Road and Grubbs-Rex Road for a two-vehicle injury crash, according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary investigation revealed a white 2011 Chevy Express van driven by Matthew Joslin, 49, of Gordon was heading northbound on Gordon-Landis Road when he collided with a silver 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Harley Rehmert, 22, of Arcanum who was heading eastbound on Grubbs-Rex Road and failed to stop at the intersection.

The van traveled off the right side of the roadway causing the van to overturn and ejecting Joslin, the sheriff’s office said.

Joslin was transported to Wayne HealthCare before being transported to Miami Valley Hospital for his injuries. Rehmert was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

