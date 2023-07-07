2 detained in shootout on I-70 that left 1 suspect dead, police officer wounded

COLUMBUS — Two people were apprehended and taken into custody Friday morning in connection to the gunfire exchange on Interstate 70 in Columbus.

Columbus Police responded to a robbery at a Fifth Third Bank, located on Hilliard-Rome Road, at around 4 p.m., News Center 7 previously reported. The bank robbery suspects were thought to have also stolen a Porsche at gunpoint from a Whitehall dealership.

Officers followed the suspects onto Interstate 70 eastbound near Mound Street, Columbus Police Sergeant Joe Albert informed. Gunfire was exchanged in the area.

One of the suspect was killed during the shooting, while an officer was shot in the leg, News Center 7 initially reported. A search for two other suspects commenced.

More information released to the press showed that the officer was critically injured due to the shooting. He received treatment at Grant Medical Center.

Furthermore, police officers went to the 1200 block of John McCoy Circle, in the North Linden area, at around 1:30 a.m. to detain two people listed as persons of interest to the armed robberies, WBNS reported.

It is currently unknown how these two persons of interest were connected to the shooting. Columbus Police chose not to disclose more information due to the ongoing investigation. News Center 7 worked to find out.

