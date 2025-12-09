2 people injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-70 westbound in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 70 in Butler Township on Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that just after 6 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers and medics were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on I-70 westbound near the 33-mile marker.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash involved a total of four vehicles, according to OSHP.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Buick LaCrosse, operated by 31-year-old Caleb Roecker of Dayton, a Toyota Highlander, operated by 60-year-old Steven Martin of West Milton, a Honda Odyssey, operated by 34-year-old Jean Fleur of Springfield, and a Dodge Ram, operated by 22-year-old Blake Thompson of South Point, were all traveling west on Interstate 70.

The sequence of events and contributing factors to the crash remain under investigation by the OSHP.

Roecker, Martin, Fleur, and Thompson were uninjured as a result of the crash.

Two of Fleur’s eight passengers, 52-year-old Adeline Charles of Springfield and 64-year-old Anna Isaac of Brooklyn, New York, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital North Campus with minor injuries.

The other six passengers of Fleur’s vehicle were not injured.

The OSHP asks that anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the crash contact the Dayton Post at 937-832-4794.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group