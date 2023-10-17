2-month-long investigation leads to arrest in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A man is behind bars after being arrested as part of a two-month-long narcotics investigation in Butler County.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Unit (BURN) and the Cincinnati Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) concluded their investigation Monday with an arrest.

Obrian Oneal Jarrett, 36, was stopped by deputies on St. Rt. 129. There, a K-9 alerted on the vehicle he was in and 1,200 grams of cocaine and approximately $700 in cash were seized from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was arrested and booked in the Butler County Jail on charges of trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

The street value of the cocaine seized was around $95,000.

Five handguns and one assault rifle were seized from his home after officials conducted a search warrant.

