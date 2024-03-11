2 Miami Valley high school students win girls wrestling state championships

COLUMBUS — Two Miami Valley high school students won the girls’ wrestling state championships in Columbus this weekend.

Tippecanoe High School senior Emma Hanrahan won the 2023-24 State Championship by pinning her opponent in the 130-pound weight class.

Tipp City Schools wrote on social media that she ended the season with a 39-3 record and became the first female state champion in Tippecanoe High School wrestling history.

Emma also did not give up a single point during the state tournament.

Northmont City Schools also announced on social media that Lacie Knick also won the state title in the 125-pound weight class.

“Lacie Knick is the first-ever girls wrestling state champion in school history!” the district said. “Lacie is one of the hardest workers you’ll ever meet! So proud of her accomplishment!”

