2 men arrested for breaking into Paycor stadium, 1 attempting to steal barbecue smoker

CINCINNATI — Two men were arrested after they allegedly broke into Paycor Stadium early Sunday morning.

Court documents obtained by our news partners WCPO-9 TV, show that 19-year-old Kaleb Truong was taken into custody on Sunday after he broke into Paycor Stadium.

Truong jumped over a locked fence and attempted to steal a barbecue smoker, according to nearby surveillance footage.

When officers arrived at the stadium, Truong ran further inside Paycor, WCPO-9 TV reported.

A K9 officer was deployed, and the dog located Truong.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Hamilton County Jail around 4:40 a.m., WCPO-9 TV reported.

Another man, 18-year-old Alexander Winegeart, was also arrested early Sunday after he broke into Paycor Stadium.

Winegeart was arrested based on an officer’s investigation and a security statement, according to court documents.

Winegeart was booked into Hamilton Jail around 4:45 a.m., WCPO-9 TV reported.

Court documents did not specify any connection between Truong and Winegeart, but both men are facing one count of breaking and entering, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Both are set to be arraigned in court on Monday morning.

