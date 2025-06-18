2 local lawmakers expected to introduce bill criminalizing abortion

OHIO — Two local lawmakers are expected to introduce a bill that aims to criminalize abortions in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

State Representatives Johnathan Newman (R-Troy) and Levi Dean (R-Xenia) will introduce the “Ohio Prenatal Equal Protection Act” on Wednesday, End Abortion Ohio President Austin Beigel confirmed to News Center 7.

The bill aims to create legal protections from the moment of fertilization, Beigel added.

TRENDING STORIES:

Our media partners in Columbus, WBNS-10 TV, report that the bill indicates that women who get an abortion in Ohio would be charged for killing another human being.

There are exceptions to the bill, including to save the life of a woman or a spontaneous miscarriage, WBNS-10 reported.

As previously reported by News Center 7, voters passed a measure that enshrines the right to an abortion in the Ohio Constitution in 2023.

The amendment not only included the decisions about abortion, but also contraception, fertility treatment, and miscarriage care.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group