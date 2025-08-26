2 juveniles, 18-year-old arrested in Richmond stolen vehicle case

RICHMOND — Richmond Police recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested three suspects, including two juveniles and an 18-year-old, this week.

The vehicle was reported stolen from the 500 block of North 17th Street on Monday.

Police said they quickly found the vehicle abandoned in a grass lot a few blocks away.

Three suspects were found nearby with items believed to be stolen from the vehicle, including a purse and a debit card. Police said one suspect, a juvenile, claimed the purse belonged to his mother, but it did not.

They also reportedly tried to use a debit card stolen from the vehicle.

One juvenile was arrested and lodged in a youth facility for vehicle theft, theft, and credit card fraud, while another juvenile was also charged with vehicle theft and theft.

David Phenis, 18, was arrested for vehicle theft and theft.

“Richmond Police will not make excuses for criminal behavior. Whether you’re a teenager or an adult, if you choose to steal from our citizens, you choose the consequences that come with it. Accountability is not optional,” Police Chief Kyle Weatherly stated.

The department also issued a reminder to parents and guardians, urging them to “step up, monitor their kids, and know where they are.”

“Our officers are out here protecting this city, but prevention begins at home,” the department wrote in a social media post.

