2 injured in Grove City house explosion

GROVE CITY — Two people were taken to an area hospital after an explosion in their house, which was under construction, in Grove City Thursday morning, originally reported by our news partner WCPO.

Fire crews responded to the 600 block of Windcliff Drive East around 10:30 a.m. on reports of an explosion with multiple victims, according to the Jackson Township Fire Department, WCPO says.

Fire crews found a two-story house under construction with damage from an explosion when they arrived on scene, according to WCPO.

Crews treated the victims and put out the rest of the fire, WCPO says.

According to the fire department, a propane tank in the basement exploded. What caused the propane tank to explode is still under investigation, according to WCPO.

The two people injured in the explosion were taken to a hospital for treatment, their condition is unknown, according to WCPO.

