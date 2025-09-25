2 injured after crash involving school bus in Ohio

GROVEPORT — Two people were injured after a crash involving a school bus in Ohio on Wednesday.
The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. in Franklin County, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.
The driver of a Groveport Madison school bus hit a Honda, and the Honda was pushed into another vehicle, according to Groveport Police Chief Casey Adams.
Medics transported a child and a mother from the Honda to a hospital.
They were listed in stable condition, WBNS said.
Adam said that no kids were on the school bus.
