2 injured, 1 seriously, after car slams into tree in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people were injured after a car crashed into a tree in Dayton Friday night.

Around 10:45 p.m. Dayton medics and police were called to South Smithville Road and Burkhardt Avenue to reports of a crash.

An investigation found that the car was traveling on South Smithville Road when it lost control and drove over the right curb, went through the intersection, drove over the right curb again, and crashed into a tree, according to a Dayton police crash report.

The car also reportedly spun around after colliding with the tree and ended up on the curb facing south on South Smithville Road.

Both the passenger and the driver had to be freed from the car by firefighters, the crash report states.

The driver, a 59-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with suspected injuries and was cited with failure to control.

His passenger, a 70-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the crash report.

We are working to learn the conditions of the two men involved and what caused the driver to lose control.

We will continue following this story and update as new information is available.





