2 injured, 1 flown to hospital after crash involving ATV

CLARK COUNTY — Two people were injured in a crash involving a car and an ATV in Clark County Friday morning.

The crash happened on Springfield Jamestown Road near W. Blee Road in Green Township around 9:45 a.m.

The crash involved a four-door sedan and a Polaris side-by-side ATV, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Two people inside the ATV were injured in the crash. One was flown to Miami Valley Hospital and the other was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

