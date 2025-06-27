2 hurt after plane crash at Ohio vacation destination

KELLEYS ISLAND — Two people were hurt after a plane crash at a popular Ohio vacation destination.
Deputies confirmed that around 11:30 a.m., a plane crashed at Kelleys Island Airport, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the single-engine Cessna 177 Cardinal was taking off to the west and crashed just after takeoff.
Two people were flown to St. Vincent Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, WOIO reported.
Kelleys Island Police, Fire and EMS responded to the scene.
