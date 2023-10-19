2 hospitalized following crash on EB I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Two people are hospitalized following a crash on Eastbound Interstate 70 in Clark County Wednesday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. on initial reports of a crash.

News Center 7 previously reported that a semi and another car were involved in the wreck.

Medics transported two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to dispatchers.

The crash remains under investigation.









