2 hospitalized following crash in Dayton; One vehicle suffered roof damage

DAYTON — Two people are hospitalized following a crash in Dayton late Sunday afternoon.

>>PHOTOS: 2 hospitalized following crash in Dayton

Officers and medics were dispatched to the intersection of North Gettysburg Avenue and North James H. McGee Boulevard around 5:55 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Images from the scene show two vehicles involved and one of the vehicles suffered both roof, windshield, and front-end damages. Airbags were also deployed in that vehicle.

Initial scanner traffic indicated one of the vehicles was on its top.

The other car involved suffered heavy rear-end damage. The intersection was blocked off while officers investigated and there was debris in the roadway, according to images.

Medics transported two people to the hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers told NewsCenter 7.

One person went to Miami Valley Hospital while the other was taken to Grandview Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 N Gettysburg Road Crash Photo from: Nate Russell/Staff

©2023 Cox Media Group