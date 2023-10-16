2 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into pole in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people are hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a power pole in Dayton early Monday morning.
Officers and medics were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to the intersection of W Third Street and N Conover Street on initial reports of a crash.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that a vehicle crashed into a power pole.
Medics transported two people to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
