2 hospitalized after truck crashes into ambulance in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people are hospitalized after a truck crashed into an ambulance in Darke County Monday morning.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched at 8:45 a.m. to the 6700 block of State Route 49 on initial reports of an injury crash, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation said a Ford pickup truck was going southbound on Arcanum Bears Mill Road when the driver failed to stop at a posted stop sign on State Route 49. The truck hit a Union City, Indiana ambulance.

Medics transported the two people inside the ambulance to Wayne Hospital for suspected minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

The driver was treated and released at the scene.

Deputies cited the driver for failure to stop at a posted stop sign.

