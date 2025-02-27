2 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Montgomery County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were taken to the hospital after a four-car crash in Montgomery County Wednesday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred on West Spring Valley Pike near Paragon Road in Washington Township at approximately 6:49 p.m.

An initial investigation found that a Ford Edge traveling east on West Spring Valley Road when the driver crashed into the back of a Toyota SUV.

The Toyota SUV was pushed forward into a Cadillac sedan, which was also pushed forward into a Dodge Ram truck.

The spokesperson said the driver of the Ford Edge failed “to maintain assured clear distance.”

The driver and a juvenile passenger in the Toyota SUV were hospitalized with minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit.

