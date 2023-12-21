2 hospitalized after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Darke County Wednesday evening.

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of U.D. Route 127 and Hollansburg-Sampson Road on reports of crash.

The initial Investigation shows an SUV driven by 20-year-old Lydia McGregor of Trotwood was going south on U.S. 127 when a Sedan driven by 37-year-old James Jernigan of Greenville was going west on Hollansburg-Sampson Road and didn’t stop at a stop sign.

The SUV hit the Sedan on the passenger side which caused the sedan to drive off the roadway and strike a utility pol before stopping in a field. The SUV also went off the road and struck the same pole before stopping.

Jernigan was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was to be removed from his car, he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight with suspected serious injuries. McGregor was taken to Wayne Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash is under investigation.









