2 hospitalized after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Dark County on Saturday.

At around 4:05 p.m. on Feb. 17, Darke County Deputies and Union City OH and Ansonia Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the intersection of Beamsville-Union City Rd and Coletown-Lightsville Rd on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation shows that a blue SUV driven by 40-year-old Etna De La Cruz of Greenville was traveling northbound on Coletown-Lightsville Rd when De La Cruz failed to stop at the intersection of Beamsville-Union City Rd.

>> Man arrested for possession of child porn in Indiana

De LA Cruz was struck by a maroon SUV traveling westbound, driven by 59-year-old Jack Baughn of Ansonia and the front seat passenger 60-year-old Tamara Baughn.

Both cars traveled off the northwest corner of the intersection into a field. De La Cruz’s car rolled onto the driver’s side.

De La Cruz was treated and released from the scene and both Jack and Tamara Baughn were taken to Wayne HealthCare for suspected minor injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group