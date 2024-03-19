2 in custody after narcotics operation at Riverside home, Dayton bar

RIVERSIDE — The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) conducted operations at a home and bar in Montgomery County on Tuesday morning.

Officers and agents arrived at a home in the 400 block of Dundee Circle in Riverside and Pat’s Bar on Linden Avenue in Dayton around 7:30 a.m., according to a spokesperson for Riverside Police.

News Center 7 was at both locations, where police and investigators were on scene.

Investigators were serving search warrants in connection to a TCSU narcotics investigation.

A man and woman were taken into custody during the investigation, Riverside Police confirmed.

We’re working to learn more about the investigation and will provide updates as we learn more.

