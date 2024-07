RIVERSIDE — Two cars were damaged in a crash in Riverside early Thursday morning.

>>PHOTOS: 2 cars damaged, debris in road, in Riverside crash

Riverside police and medics were dispatched at around 5:25 a.m. to Needmore Road and Old Troy Pike on initial reports of a crash.

Video and photos from the scene show that two cars were involved, and both suffered front-end damage.

Crews also had to sweep up debris on the road.

The crash is under investigation.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Needmore Road and Old Troy Pike Crash in Riverside Photo from: Nick Dieringer/Staff

©2024 Cox Media Group