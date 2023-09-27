2 area men accused of using local home, business as drug trafficking operations

DAYTON — Two Montgomery County men have been indicted on federal charges for their alleged role in running a drug trafficking operation out of a local home and business.

Kevin Darnell Byrd Jr., 38, of Dayton and David Minor, 36, of Englewood are facing drug charges that are punishable by at least 10 years and up to life in prison, and charges related to owning guns which are punishable by at least five years and up to life in prison, according to a media release.

Minor is accused of using his home on Southview Drive in Englewood as a drug premises and Byrd is accused of using a business on Webster Street in Dayton.

On Sept. 14 the FBI Southern Ohio Safe Streets Task Force and the Regional Agencies Narcotics and Gun Enforcement Task Force did a “buy-bust” operation and purchased a pound of methamphetamine from Minor, according to the release.

Task force members attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Minor after the sale but he allegedly drove away from them and attempted to run away on foot before being arrested.

A search of Minor’s residents on Southview Drive found four firearms and bulk amounts of cash as well as methamphetamine, fentanyl, and synthetic opioids in a car on the property.

Agents and officers also searched Byrd’s business on Webster Street and said they found more than five kilograms of methamphetamine, around one kilogram of fentanyl, a loaded handgun, and bulk amounts of cash.

Minor and Byrd are both not allowed to possess guns due to prior felony convictions.

A grand jury returned a 15-count indictment on Sept. 26.

