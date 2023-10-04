19th Annual Dayton Music Fest to return this month

DAYTON — The 19th Annual Dayton Music Fest is back at the end of the month.

The event will take place on October 20th and 21st at Blind Bob’s, Yellow Cab Tavern, and Trolley Stop.

There will be over 35 local bands, singer-songwriters, MCs, DJs and more.

Weekend passes are $20 in advance and $25 at the doors. Each single night is $15 at the doors.

Discounted presale weekend pass sales will end on Oct 19th at midnight.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit the event’s website here.

