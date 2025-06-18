19-year-old man responsible for ‘well over’ 100 graffiti tags in Dayton, police say

DAYTON — Police have found the person they say is responsible for over 100 graffiti tags across Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talks to police about their efforts to catch the alleged serial graffiti artist LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

TRENDING STORIES:

19-year-old Roman Baumer, of Englewood, is accused of spray painting the word ‘Supa’ on several buildings, according to Dayton Police Department Major Brian Johns.

Johns added that the department counted “well over” 100 ‘Supa’ tags in the city.

“If you’re in Dayton, if you’re outside of Dayton, if you’re aware of a ‘Supa’ tag, please let us know and we will have Roman work on covering it up,” Johns said.

The department is looking to bring back its graffiti task force, despite it being inactive for years.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group