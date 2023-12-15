18-year-old ID’d as driver arrested after high-chase in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — An 18-year-old has been identified as the driver arrested following a high-speed chase that ended on Interstate 75 in Shelby County Thursday morning.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper from the Lima post was behind a Dodge Magnum on Southbound Interstate 75 near State Route 65 in Allen County. The trooper noticed that the vehicle did not have a license plate displayed, an OSHP spokesperson said.

The Dodge fled and a pursuit began before the trooper could initiate a traffic stop.

Piqua Post troopers and Sidney Police officers provided mutual aid by deploying stop sticks and deflating the suspect’s vehicle.

The vehicle drove through Auglaize and Shelby Counties before crashing into the guard on SB I-75 near State Route 47, the spokesperson told News Center 7.

Alan Gramajo, the driver, of Shelbyville, KY, fled on foot a short distance before troopers took him into custody.

He has been charged with a felony, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

The incident remains under investigation.

