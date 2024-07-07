18-year-old hurt after crashing car into trailer, house in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — One person is hurt after crashing into a trailer and house in Darke County Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 8:35 a.m., Darke County deputies and North Star Fire and Ansonia Rescue responded to the intersection of SR-185 and Greenville-St. Mary’s Road on reports of a single-car crash.

A preliminary investigation found that an 18-year-old from Coldwater was driving a Honda Accord eastbound on SR-185 at the time of the crash.

The spokesperson said the driver “failed to negotiate the curve” at the intersection and went off the left side of the road.

The car traveled through a front yard and hit large landscaping rocks.

The impact caused the car to go airborne and hit a trailer parked in the driveway, the spokesperson said.

The car pushed the trailer into the house and garage door, damaging a vehicle inside the garage and the structure.

The 18-year-old was transported to Wayne HealthCare with minor injuries.

Deputies believe speed and alcohol are factors in this crash.

