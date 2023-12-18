18-year-old hospitalized following Dayton crash

DAYTON — An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital following a crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Dayton officers and medics were dispatched at 12:18 a.m. to Catalpa and Cherry Drives on initial reports of a two-vehicle crash.

A 2020 Black Kia was traveling eastbound on Cherry Drive when it struck by a 2016 Gray Jeep Grand Cherokee going northbound on Catalpa Drive, according to an online crash report.

The driver of the Kia “failed to make the required safety stop” at a stop sign and “properly identify themselves” as it collided with the Jeep Cherokee, the crash report stated.

Medics transported an 18-year-old passenger to Kettering Health with a possible injury.

