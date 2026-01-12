18-year-old flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — An 18-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Darke County early Monday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 49 and Red River-West Grove Road at approximately 7:12 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found that Allyson Waymire, 18, of Englewood, was driving a Hyundai Sonata northwest on SR-49.

Christopher Wilkins, 44, of Laura, was driving a Lexus.

He was at a stop sign, then pulled out into the intersection when the crash occurred, the spokesperson said.

CareFlight took Waymire to Miami Valley Hospital, but it is unclear how serious her injuries are.

Wilkins wasn’t injured in this crash.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

