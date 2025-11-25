18-year-old arrested after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON —
An 18-year-old man was arrested Monday night after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood.
News Center 7 previously reported the shooting happened in the 500 block of Huron Avenue after 8:30 p.m.
Upon arrival at the scene, Dayton Police officers found another 18-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.
Three guns were found on the scene.
An 18-year-old was arrested for tampering with evidence.
Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating this incident.
