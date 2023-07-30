18-year-old accused of leading officers on chase, refusing to let passengers out of car in Dayton

DAYTON — An 18-year-old is facing charges after police said he led officers on a chase in Dayton and refused to let the passengers of his car.

On July 25 around 5:35 p.m., Dayton police officers attempted to stop a 2017 Buick Encore driven by Jamir Smith, according to an affidavit and statement of facts obtained by News Center 7.

Officers activated their lights and sirens but Smith accelerated away from the stop, court documents allege.

Officers chased Smith through several neighborhoods.

Police said Smith’s “reckless driving” caused an accident and that he ran over stop sticks but continued at “dangerous speeds.”

According to a Dayton police crash report, Smith failed to obey the red traffic light and collided with another car.

The chase ended after an officer used a maneuver causing Smith to spin out of control.

Police said he then ran from the car and allegedly threw a loaded gun.

While securing the people inside the car, police were informed that both occupants said they “begged” Smith to let them out of the car but he refused, according to court documents.

One occupant even stated, “She debated jumping out of the vehicle to get away from [Smith].”

He is facing charges including, but not limited to, failure to comply with a police officer, obstructing official business, receiving stolen property and abduction.

He is currently in custody of the Montgomery County Jail.





