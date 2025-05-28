17-year-old shot on the campus of LeBron James’ school in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio — Authorities are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot on the campus of Lebron James’ I Promise School in Akron over the weekend, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The shooting was reported on West Market Street around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim had already been taken to an area hospital.

WOIO-19 reported that authorities found nearly two dozen shell casings on scene.

It is unclear how serious the victim’s injuries are or if any arrests have been made.

LeBron James’ I Promise School serves students in first grade through eighth grade and is part of the Akron Public School District, WOIO-19 reported.

