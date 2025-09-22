17-year-old seriously injured after rollover crash in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — A 17-year-old girl was seriously injured after a crash in Logan County on Sunday, according to a Logan County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

The crash occurred on State Route 235 in Stokes Township around 3:15 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that the girl was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion south on SR-235 when she went over the center line and off the left side of the road.

The crash report indicates that the car rolled onto its top in a ditch.

The teenager was taken to Mary Rutan Hospital with suspected serious injuries and cited for failure to control.

The report doesn’t list any other injuries.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

