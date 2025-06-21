17-year-old killed, area man injured in crash

FAYETTE COUNTY — A teenager died after being involved in a crash with an area man Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 6:55 a.m. on State Route 753 in Union Twp., Fayette County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Chevrolet Colorado, driven by 32-year-old Daniel Hunt, of Springboro, was going northeast when it traveled over the center line and hit an oncoming Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Silverado, 17-year-old Marcus Bentley, of Washington Courthouse, was thrown from the truck. He died at the scene, according to state troopers.

Hunt was taken to Fayette Memorial Hospital. He was then flown from there to Miami Valley Hospital.

Hunt’s condition is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

