17-year-old hurt after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A teenager was hurt in a crash in Darke County on Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
At around 1:35 p.m., Darke County deputies were called to a crash in the 9200 block of State Route 571.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Dayton cruiser hits person while chasing suspect who shot at officer; SWAT standoff ongoing
- 1 dead after crash in Amazon facility’s parking lot
- Stabbing suspect steals Middletown cruiser, taken into custody in Kentucky
An initial investigation found a Blue Chevy Trailblazer driven by the 17-year-old was traveling northwest on SR-571 when an unknown vehicle was traveling southeast and went left of center coming at him, according to a media release.
The 17-year-old told deputies he swerved to avoid a crash, which caused him to run off the right side of the road, hitting a ditch and a tree before coming to rest on its passenger side.
He was taken to Wayne Hospital for suspected injuries.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group