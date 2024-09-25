14-year-old arrested after stolen Kia crashes into mailbox

UNIVERSITY CIRCLE — A 14-year-old was arrested this week after police found a stolen Kia crashed in northern Ohio.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Early Tuesday morning, police in the Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood heard a loud noise. While investigating it, they found a stolen Kia that had been crashed into a mailbox, the University Circle Police Department shared on social media.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Tornado touched down in Preble County, NWS confirms
- City responds after Haitian group asks for charges against Trump, Vance over Springfield claims
- 2 men arrested after suspected drugs found near school in Preble County
When they found the car, two juveniles ran away from the scene.
A 14-year-old was arrested a short time later.
“Our community is a little safer thanks to them,” the department shared in thanking the responding officers.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]