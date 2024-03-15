14-year-old, 17-year-old boys dead after Dayton shooting

DAYTON — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in Dayton Thursday evening.

Police were called out to the 1600 block of Miami Chapel Road on reports of a shooting around 7:20 p.m.

>> PHOTOS: Severe storms, radar-confirmed tornadoes move through Miami Valley

When they got to the scene, police found a 14-year-old boy who was injured and a male performing CPR on him, Lt. Steven Bauer confirmed.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Another teen, described as a 17-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital from the scene by a private vehicle. He also died from his injuries at the hospital.

>> Ohio BCI requested after reported assault in Yellow Springs

The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (937) 333-1232 where they can speak with a detective. If you wish to remain anonymous you can do so through Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

©2024 Cox Media Group